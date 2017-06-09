Hall of Honor Rededicated/Relocated to the State Capitol

PIERRE SD - Last Friday the South Dakota Department Of Veterans Affair and South Dakota Department Of The Military staff participated in the rededication ceremony of the South Dakota Hall of Honor. Mike and Patty Fitzmaurice were at the dedication. Mike is the only living SD Medal of Honor recipient. (Courtesy Photo)

The Hall of Honor, which recognizes South Dakota veterans who have been awarded the Medal of Honor, was recently redesigned and relocated from the Soldiers and Sailors Building to the State Capitol.

The Hall of Honor pays tribute to nine heroes whose actions exemplify the finest qualities of the American soldier - steadfast devotion to duty, tenacity in a fight, and love and respect for each other. General Patrick H. Brady, Brigadier General Charles D. Roberts, Colonel Leo K. Thorsness, Captain Willibald C. Bianchi, Captain Joe J. Foss, Captain Arlo L. Olson, Master Sergeant Woodrow W. Keeble, Specialist Four Michael J. Fitzmaurice, and Private First Class Herbert A. Littleton.

They exemplified the warrior spirit that is essential to win in tough battles, and they proved what true warriors can do when faced head-on with the ultimate sacrifice. Their bravery, their resourcefulness and their patriotism marks them as America’s finest heroes.

View the new Hall of Honor or read their citations on line at: http://vetaffairs.sd.gov/resources/medal%20of%20honor.aspx.