Hall of Honor Banquet Date Set for Ron Baumgart of Pierre

Ron Baumgart of Pierre is being inducted into the South Dakota Transportation Hall of Honor.

A banquet, hosted by the Transportation Hall of Honor Committee, will be held in Ron’s honor on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, at Drifters Bar and Grill in Fort Pierre. Festivities will begin at 5:30 p.m. CDT with dinner at 6 p.m. followed by a program at 7 p.m.

Cost of the banquet is $30 with payment requested in advance. Reservations can be made by contacting Kari Kroll at 605.773.5105no later than Sept. 2.

Ron has spent the past 18 years as the Director of River Cities Public Transit (RCPT) in Pierre. His contribution to the transit industry is unparalleled and he has spent his career looking for new ways to improve the transit systems across the state of South Dakota. As a leader, Ron has received national awards for his success in integrating his business principles into rural public transit. Ron’s passion for low-cost, high-value public transit is reflected in the continued success of RCPT. Ron’s determination to secure funding from a variety of sources helped him realize his vision of reliable public transit for everyone, but especially veterans and those with disabilities.