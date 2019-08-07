Hail pummels area from Mobridge to Blunt

Up to baseball sized hail assaulted homes, buildings and crops overnight as a strong storm system– and in some areas two strong systems– rumbled through north central South Dakota overnight.

National Weather Service meteorologist Michael Connelly says things started about 7pm in the Mobridge area.

Connelly says the weather should be mild for the next couple days.

Hail from last night’s storm in Blunt.

Hail at Leesman Farms near Canning (Photo credit Leigh Lessman).