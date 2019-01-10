Hagy joins Avera Orthopedic team in Pierre

This week, board-certified surgeon Dr. Mark Hagy joined the Avera Orthopedics team in Pierre. Dr. Hagy specializes in sports medicine, total joint arthroplasty, cartilage restoration of the knee and ankle and total hip, knee and ankle replacements.

“I became a physician to care for and heal people. I’ve been able to connect with others in their time of need and help them move, work, and walk again.” Dr. Hagy said. “Ultimately, the foundation of great care begins with a great relationship with patients. I want to continue that in Pierre.”

As an avid outdoorsman, Dr. Hagy is looking forward to fishing, hunting and farming in South Dakota. Hagy will join the rest of the Avera Orthopedics team in the Helmsley Center at 801 E. Sioux Avenue.