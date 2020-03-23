Hagedorn Honored by NABC

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – South Dakota redshirt-senior Tyler Hagedorn earned first-team all-District 12 honors from the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) as announced Monday. Hagedorn led USD and ranked fifth in the Summit League in scoring on the season (18.1 ppg). He made 54.4 percent of his shot attempts from the field, a mark that ranked eighth in the conference. Hagedorn also ranked first in the nation in 3-point percentage at 51.4 percent. The two-time all-Summit League honoree tallied 579 points on the season which carried him over 1,000 career points making him the 49th Coyote to reach that mark. Hagedorn also became the 22nd player in program history to record 1,000 career points and 500 career rebounds. Hagedorn finished the season as the third player in the Division I era to average 18 or more points per game in a single season.