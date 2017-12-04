Habeck nominated to US Air Force Academy

South Dakota Sen. Mike Rounds has nominated 23 South Dakota students to our nation’s service academies for the 2018-2019 school year–including one student from Fort Pierre.

Ryan Habeck of Ft. Pierre is among Rounds’ competitive nominees to the U.S. Air Force Academy. Competitive nominations are submitted to the academies, along with nominees from other states, and selected by the academy on a limited, competitive basis.

Each year, members of Congress are allowed to nominate students from their state to the U.S. service academies. Each academy then gives full and fair consideration to these nominations when selecting enrollees.