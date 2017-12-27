Haas Retiring as US Clerk of Courts in SD; Thelen Named as Replacement

South Dakota will have a new US Clerk of Courts early next month.
Joseph Haas will retire as Clerk of the United States District Court for the District of South Dakota Jan. 2. Matthew Thelen has been named as Haas’ successor.
Haas has served in South Dakota for 21 years and has more than 42 years of federal service. Thelen has served as a chief Deputy Clerk II since 2008.
