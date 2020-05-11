Guthrie, Snyder retiring after a total of 66 years with the Pierre School District

Each year, the Pierre School District hosts a Retirement Recognition Tea to honor retiring staff members. Due to extenuating circumstances, this year the Tea had to be canceled. These are this year’s retirees:

Lynne Guthrie– 5th Grade Teacher, Buchanan– 36 Years of Service to Pierre School District.

Lynne attended Riggs High School and graduated in 1979. She then went on to Northern State College in Aberdeen, SD. She graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Elementary and Special Education and began working with the Pierre School District at McKinley Elementary in 1984. “I have been blessed to be part of this school district for all my life. It has been a wonderful experience. I am so very thankful I was given the opportunity to help kids learn and grow throughout my career!”

Dan Snyder– PE Teacher, Riggs– 30 Years of Service to Pierre School District.

Dan graduated from T.F. Riggs High School in 1974. He went on to attend University of South Dakota where he graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Physical Education and Health. Dan taught at Pierre Indian Learning Center for several years before joining the Pierre School District in 1990. Dan has been teaching PE/Health and Lakota Indian Studies along with coaching many different sports over the years. “I’m not able to put into words how much I will miss being a part of your team and being around all of our students!”