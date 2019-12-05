Guns take back Tyler Wilcox Memorial Blood Drive traveling trophy

The hoses have taken back the Tyler Wilcox Memorial Guns and Hoses Blood Drive traveling trophy.

This year’s score was hoses 229 and guns 180. Because some people were able to donate double red cells, 424 units of blood were actually collected!

The 424 units breaks Vitalant’s record for most donations collected at one event set by last year’s Tyler Wilcox Memorial Blood Drive in Pierre and Fort Pierre which collected 420 units of blood.

With one donation, you can impact up to three lives so donations from the 15th annual event have the potential to positively impact 1272 people.