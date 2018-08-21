Guidelines for 2018-19 free or reduced school meal and free milk programs announced

The new school year is starting in South Dakota so the state Department of Education wants families to know about the National School Lunch, School Breakfast and Special Milk Programs.

These federally funded programs help to ensure that students from families whose income meets certain guidelines are eligible for free or reduced price meals, which are served at participating schools. Students also may be eligible for free milk if the school participates in a Special Milk Program. A list of participating agencies can be found at http://doe.sd.gov/cans/.

Families may apply for free or reduced price meals or free milk for their children for this school year according to guidelines effective July 1, 2018. Depending upon a family’s circumstances, there are varying ways to gain access to the programs.

To learn more about the programs, families should contact the administrative office of their local school district.

The income scales below are used to determine an applicant’s eligibility for free or reduced price meals if the household is at or below the guidelines.