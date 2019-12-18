Group from Canada slated to perform during Independence Day weekend air show in Pierre

Details are shaping up for the international air show that will be held at the Pierre Regional during the Independence Day holiday weekend next year.

The show is the idea of Pierre aviation industry business owner and pilot Jim Peitz says he’s confirmed a group from Canada will perform.

Peitz says he’s also working on getting some modern planes to the show.

Peitz says organizers will be reaching out for people to help with details such as security, vendors, hospitality and more.

Because the Let Freedom Fly International Air Show performances will be July 4 and 5, Peitz they’re hoping to set show times so they don’t conflict with the parade, rodeos and fireworks displays happening in Fort Pierre.