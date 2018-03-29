Ground broken for Souris River flood protection project

MINOT, N.D. (AP) – Ground has been broken for the first three phases of a long-term flood protection project for the Souris River Valley.

Flooding in 2011 caused an estimated $1 billion in damage in the region and prompted the evacuation of more than 11,000 people in Minot.

Officials on Wednesday held a ground-breaking ceremony for the flood project’s first three phases. The Minot Daily News reports Mayor Chuck Barney called it the “most exciting day” he’s had in office. The work is scheduled to be done in 2020.

The basin-wide flood protection project could cost about $1 billion by the time it’s complete. Legislation in Congress includes funding for a federal study that’s key to building the fourth stage.

The state has committed $178 million to the project, and could provide another $130 million.