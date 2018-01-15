Groton Tops Class B Wrestling Ratings

UNDATED – Groton continues to top the Class B High School Wrestling poll from the Dakota Gappler website. Groton has 172 points while runner up Winner has 106. Mobridge-Pollock is third with 100. Philip Area and Howard are tied for 4th while Bon Homme/Scotland/Avon is 6th and Clark Willow Lake is rated 7th. Wagner, Redfield Ara and Elk Point Jefferson round out the top 10. Individually, Stanley County still has two wrestlers rated. Luke Henninger is rated 3rd at 126 and J.D. Carter move dup to 5th at 132. Coy Peterson of Philip is still the number 1 rated wrestler at 120 lbs. Bryson Muirhead of Lyman is 10th at 106 this week. To view the Class B wrestling ratings go to the Dakota Grappler website www.dakotagrappler.com.