Groton Tops Class B Wrestling Poll

YANKTON, S.D. – Groton continues to top the Class B ratings in the Class B South Dakota High School Wrestling poll conducted by the Dakota Grappler website. Groton has 196 points while runner up Winner is second with 107. Mobridge-Pollock is third right behind Winner with 105 points. Howard is 4th whileClark-Willow Lake and Wagner are tied for 5th. Redfield Area is 7th followed by Philip at number 8. Bon Homme-Scotland-Avon and McCook-Montrose round out the top 10. McCoy Peterson of Philip is the to ranked 120 lb. wrestler. Luke Henninger of Stanley County is ranked third at 126 lbs. and J.D. Carter of Stanley County is rated 12th this week at 138 lbs. Potter County has a couple of wrestlers rate individually as well. Koltyn Forbes is 7th at 113 and Chayce Rausch is ranked 10th at 152 lbs while Preston Worth is rated 7th at 220 lbs.