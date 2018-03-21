Gross Named Big 12 Wrestler of the Year

IRVING, Texas – National champion Seth Gross added to his growing list of awards Wednesday by being named Big 12 Conference Wrestler of the Year. The award is determined by a vote of the conference’s head coaches. Gross completed his junior season at South Dakota State by winning the 133-pound title at last week’s NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships in Cleveland, Ohio. Ranked No. 1 at his weight class throughout the 2017-18 season, Gross compiled a 29-1 overall record that included recording his second consecutive Big 12 Conference individual championship. Of Gross’ 29 wins, 12 were by pin and seven were by technical fall. He is is a three-time NCAA qualifier and two-time All-American. He has racked up 89 wins against 17 losses in three seasons at SDSU.