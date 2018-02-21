  • Home > 
  • Sports > 
  • Gross Earns Big 12 Wrestling Honor

Gross Earns Big 12 Wrestling Honor

February 21, 2018
By: Rod Fisher (gojacks.com)

 

IRVING, Texas – South Dakota State’s Seth Gross was named Wednesday after Big 12 Wrestler of the Week after helping lead the Jackrabbits to an undefeated record in conference duals. The top-ranked wrestler at 133 pounds, Gross recorded a 16-0 technical fall victory over North Dakota State’s Cam Sykora in dual action Feb. 16 at Frost Arena. Gross remained undefeated in 133-pound matches this season at 21-0 (21-1 overall) as the Jackrabbits finished the dual season 8-0 against Big 12 foes with a 22-12 victory over the rival Bison. Gross enters next week’s Big 12 Wrestling Championship as the sixth-most dominant wrestler in NCAA Division I with an average of 4.76 team points per victory. Of his 21 wins this season, 10 have been by fall and seven via technical fall.


Comment Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in the comments section of DakotaRadioGroup.com are solely those of the comment author and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions held by DakotaRadioGroup.com.

Comments are closed.


Multimedia