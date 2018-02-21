Gross Earns Big 12 Wrestling Honor

IRVING, Texas – South Dakota State’s Seth Gross was named Wednesday after Big 12 Wrestler of the Week after helping lead the Jackrabbits to an undefeated record in conference duals. The top-ranked wrestler at 133 pounds, Gross recorded a 16-0 technical fall victory over North Dakota State’s Cam Sykora in dual action Feb. 16 at Frost Arena. Gross remained undefeated in 133-pound matches this season at 21-0 (21-1 overall) as the Jackrabbits finished the dual season 8-0 against Big 12 foes with a 22-12 victory over the rival Bison. Gross enters next week’s Big 12 Wrestling Championship as the sixth-most dominant wrestler in NCAA Division I with an average of 4.76 team points per victory. Of his 21 wins this season, 10 have been by fall and seven via technical fall.