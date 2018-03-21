Grogan to “Think and Drive” Audience: “I Was Extremely Lucky”

The Dakota Radio Group’s Pierre based stations held our 17th annual “Think and Drive, Stay Alive” event for area middle and high school students yesterday (Tues.) at the T.F. Riggs High School Theater in Pierre. Think and Drive focuses on making good choices, both behind the wheel and in life.

Cossondra Grogan was one of this year’s speakers. She graduated from Brandon High School in 2010, from Augustana University in 2015 and is currently an elementary art teacher and special education academic evaluator for the Mitchell School District. She is also a survivor of an accident she caused because she was texting while driving.

Grogan says she was extremely “lucky.”

Despite all of those injuries, Grogan says, she hadn’t learned her lesson to to not drive while distracted by her phone.

You can view the 2018 Think and Drive Stay Alive program on the DRG Youtube channel (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5_ctuovTTlA).

Middle school students from Pierre Indian Learning Center and high school students from Sully Buttes, Crow Creek, Jones County, Stanley County, Lower Brule and T.F. Riggs high schools all participated in this year’s program.

The Dakota Radio Group has shared the Think and Drive Program with our on-air listeners and around 13,000 students over the past 16 years.