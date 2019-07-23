Griffin Park Baseball Field Getting an Updated Look

PIERRE, S.D. – Pierre City crews have begun demolition work at the Griffin Park Little League baseball field site. When all is said and done, the field will have a new grass infield, new backstop fencing and dugouts, improved drainage, shade structures and a new water fountain. Barring any unanticipated delays, the renovation will be completed late this fall. The potential to bring additional visitors to Pierre was parlayed into support from the local Business Improvement District (BID). The BID Board, whose job is to increase overnight stays in Pierre, agreed to put nearly $35,000 toward the project. The City is contributing more than $36,000 plus labor and maintenance. The Capital City Baseball Association is funding the remainder of the project –about $36,000. The City’s Parks and Recreation Board has been working with the Association for more than a year to develop the renovation plan. The Missouri River serves as the backdrop for the Griffin Park field. It serves as the primary field for Little League play in Pierre.