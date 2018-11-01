Grey Goose Road Halloween Display Open Through Saturday Night

If you want to see the Grey Goose Road Halloween display, you have through Saturday evening to get out there.

The Dave and Anissa Grambihler family hosts the display of glowing jack-o-lanterns and spooky ghosts and goblins for over 20 years. Anissa says family and close friends all help set it up.

She says it takes about a month to get the display ready.

Grambihler says people are welcome to take photos and pose for photos.

Again, evening display time is from 6-9 p.m. during the weeknights and 6-10 p.m. on Friday & Saturday nights.

The Grambihler families are not responsible for accidents or lost items and ask people to be respectful of the property.

Directions:19988 Grey Goose Road. Just a little over four miles north of highway 1804 on Grey Goose Road and approximately two miles north of the Grey Goose Store.