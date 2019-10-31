Grey Goose Road Halloween Display open through Saturday night

The Grey Goose Road Halloween display near Pierre will be open through Saturday (Nov. 2), weather permitting.

The Dave and Anissa Grambihler family has hosted the display of glowing jack-o-lanterns and spooky ghosts and goblins for over 20 years.

There’s been construction on both Highway 1804 and Grey Goose Road for several months, but Grambihler says the roads are back open so it’s easy to get there.

She says family and close friends spend about a month setting up the display.

The public is welcome at the Grey Goose Road Halloween display from 6-9pm tonight (Thurs.), tomorrow night and Saturday night.

The Grambihler families are not responsible for accidents or lost items and ask people to be respectful of the property.

Directions:

19988 Grey Goose Road. Just a little over four miles north of highway 1804 on Grey Goose Road, and approximately two miles north of the Grey Goose Store and Grey Goose Motors.

Photo by Andy Ogan