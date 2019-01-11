Gretha Bergeson 1929 – 2019

PIERRE, SD – Gretha Bergeson, 89, of Pierre died Thursday, January 10th at St. Mary’s Hospital. Services will be Tuesday, January 15th at 10:00 am, at Lutheran Memorial Church with Pastor Craig Wexler officiating. Visitation will be Monday, January 14th at Isburg Funeral Home from 5:00-6:00pm. Burial will be at Riverside Cemetery.

Gretha was born May 18th, 1929 in Pierre to Alden and Aileen (Arthur) Floyd. She grew up in Pierre, where she attended school and graduated high school. Gretha was united in marriage to Donald Bergeson, and to this union were born five children; Diana, Bruce, Angela, Joanna and Donald.

She worked for the Department of Motor Vehicles for more than 25 years as the overseer of the vehicle registration program and the personalized plate program. After retiring, she and her husband, Don, devoted many years as volunteers they were recognized as outstanding volunteers at the Pierre Area Charitable Organization banquet. Of all her volunteer work, it was her love of reading with young children in the Reading Buddies program that fell closest to her heart. But even closer to her heart, was her love and interest in anything her 16 grandchildren were involved in, and later, her 31 great-grandchildren.

She was an accomplished pianist who loved music and had a very artistic side. Gretha had a passion for sewing and crafts of all kinds. Those closest to her, knew Gretha for her great sense of humor and her, sometimes over-the-top, practical jokes to scare you half to death.

Gretha was a direct descendant of one of the Declaration of Independence signers, William Floyd.

She is survived by her five children; Diana Dyer and children – Jason (Lavonne) Dyer-Noah, Toria, Alden; Jared (Kristel) Dyer-Joseph and Madeline; Bruce Bergeson-Bailey Bergeson-Braxton, Shelby Bergeson-Breezy and Ember; Angela (Michael) Determan-Nicole (Joey) Person-Bentley and Violet, Colt Determan-Chase; Chelsey Determan (Jamie DeMoe) – Savannah; Brooke Determan (Walt Hollis) – Liveah; Joanna (Robert) Gilkerson-Caleb Gilkerson-Morris; Joshua (Abby)-Voss, Cash, Abram and Evangeline; Adeline (Lincoln) Danforth – Hayes, Hudson and Winston; Donald (Becky) Bergeson – Dustin (Sammy) Bergeson – Winn and Lorietta, Elizabeth (Joshua) Medcalf – Tilden and Maizey, and Austin Bergeson; brother-in-law Paul Inman and brother and sister-in-law Daniel and Janice Bergeson; special cousin William Floyd and many nieces and nephews.

Gretha is preceded in death by her parents, husband Don, two sisters (Naomi Wall and Lois Zavishlak and husband Ted), son-in-law James Dyer, brother-in-law Art Bergeson, sister-in-law Ruth Inman and brother-in-law Ronnie Bergeson.