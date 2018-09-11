Grenade Found During Restaurant Remodel

The Deuel County Sheriff’s Office called in a bomb unit to Gary, SD last (Mon.) night to dispose of a live hand grenade that was found.

Authorities say some people were doing remodeling work in the upstairs of the Alibi Restaurant when the grenade was found.

A worker moved it outside the building. Deputies then responded and secured the area until the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation’s Bomb Unit arrived and disposed of it.

The grenade was believed to be more than forty years old and was not mass produced by the military.

Authorities say there was no way to tell if it might explode, so it was treated as an explosive device.

Photo credit: Deuel County Sheriff’s Office