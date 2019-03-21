Gregory Sherer 1948 – 2019

HARROLD, SD – Gregory Frank Sherer, 70, of Harrold, died March 19 at Avera Maryhouse in Pierre. He was born December 17, 1948.

Arrangements have been placed in the care of Isburg Funeral Chapel. Online condolences may be made at www.isburgfuneralchapels.com

Greg is survived by his four children: Melissa (Don) Churchill of Chadron, NE, Jayson (Amanda) Sherer of Pierre, Justin (Libby) Sherer of Harlowton, MT and Brittney (Ken) Bohannon of San Tan Valley, AZ; two sisters: Vicki (Roger) Hanson and Peggi Sherer of Pierre; brother Rob (Stacey) Sherer of Deadwood; 16 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents Frank and Jeanne Sherer and sister Claudia Marbach.

The family would like to thank the staff of Avera Maryhouse for their support and care for Greg during the end of his long battle with cancer. And a special thank you to Carl Clausen and his wife Gloria for their devoted friendship to our father.

A private memorial service and interment will be held at Black Hills National Cemetery.