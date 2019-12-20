Greg Jensen 1959 – 2019

ST. LAWRENCE, SD – Greg Jensen, 60, of St. Lawrence, passed away Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at his home.

Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m., Saturday, December 21, 2019 at the First Presbyterian Church, Miller, with Rev. Brian Jones officiating. Visitation will be 5:00 p.m., Friday, December 20, 2019 with a 7:00 p.m. time of sharing, all at the church

Gregory K. was born to Howard and Gladys (Evans) Jensen in Miller, South Dakota. He was the fifth of six children: Curt, Kenneth, Alan, Jane, and Daryl. Greg attended country school, Keck and Rowen School, walking uphill to school and uphill home as Greg would say. He graduated from Miller High School in 1977. Greg spent his childhood teasing his poor little brother, Daryl, which was such a joy for him.

Greg met the love of his life, Barb Hall, after high school and they were married May 18, 1985, in Miller at St. Ann’s Catholic Church. They had two wonderful children, Joe and Laura. Greg and Barb raised their children on the very same farm Greg was raised on in the southeast corner of Hand County. Greg was born and raised into farming so that’s where you could always find him. He had such determination, and some would say “stubbornness”, which made him a great farmer and rancher. Greg always had a bit of wisdom, a story or a joke that he usually made up himself. Greg was a hard worker, but he never passed up an opportunity to spend time with his grandchildren. His grandkids loved to do chores and watch gates with Grandpa Greg. One of his favorite hobbies included checking cows unless there was a problem, then it was work.

Greg served on the Hiland Township board for 30 plus years. In elementary, he won a Bible from the country church for knowing the most scripture. He treasured that Bible and still used it until his death.

He will be deeply missed by his wife of 34 years, Barb Jensen; children: Joe (Kim) Jensen and Laura (Blayne) Baloun; five grandchildren: Charlee, Kynlee, Brecken, Jacen, and Brayden; his mother, Gladys Jensen; siblings: Curt (Elyse) Jensen of Moody, TX, Kenneth Jensen of Wessington, Alan Jensen of Wessington, Jane (Joel) Warren of Miller, and Daryl (Rosey) Jensen of Wessington Springs; eleven brothers and sisters-in-law; many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Greg was preceded in death by his father, Howard Jensen; father and mother-in-law: Robert and Helen Hall; sister-in-law, Denise Jensen; and stepfather, Ivan Reynolds.

In lieu of flowers, the family request memorials to be used towards a future tribute in Greg’s honor.

Reck Funeral Home of Miller has been entrusted with Greg’s arrangements. visit www.familyfuneralhome.net