Greer Repeats as Track & Field Athlete of the Year

SIOUX FALLS – Sioux Falls Roosevelt senior Jasmine Greer has been named Gatorade South Dakota Girls Track & Field Athlete of the Year for the second year in a row. Greer, a commit to Kansas State, is a two-time state champion in shot put. Her winning throw at the 2019 AA state meet, 47 feet, three-quarters of an inch, is the second-longest in South Dakota history and was 22nd nationally last year. Greer was the 2019 High School National Powerlifting champion in the heavyweight division and was a member of the gold medal-winning Team USA squad at the North American Powerlifting Championships last August in Costa Rica. Greer maintained a 4.0 GPA and also has volunteered at a homeless shelter and food bank.