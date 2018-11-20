Gray Named Team Captain at Northern State

ABERDEEN, S.D. – The Northern State University football team and head coach, Tom Dosch announced today (Tuesday) the players honored as the 2018 team captains led by a former Pierre Governor football standout. Their peers voted Alex Gray of Pierre, Noah MacPherson, Josh Coyle and Hunter Trautman the team captains, following a full team vote at the conclusion of the season. Gray started all 11 games for the Wolves in his senior season. He was second on the team with 72 tackles, including 47 solo stops and 6.5 tackles for a total loss of 12 yards. Gray also recorded two interceptions, including an 82-yard return for a touchdown. Gray was one of just two Wolves on defensive that recorded a touchdown this season. Gray helped Pierre to it’s first ever State football championship in 2013.

(nsuwolves.com)