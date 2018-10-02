Gray Earns Northern State Athlete of the Week

ABERDEEN, S.D. – Former Pierre Governor football standout Alex Gray was named the male Athlete of the Week at Northern State this week. Gray led the Wolves defense with nine tackles, including seven solo stops. The senior recovered the fumble on the opening kickoff of the contest, leading to the Wolves first score of the afternoon. He then added his first interception of the season in the second quarter, giving the NSU offense the ball on the Warriors 39-yardline. Gray added one pass break-up as well. Gray graduated in 2014 from Riggs High School and led Pierre to it’s first ever State High School Football Championship in 2013.