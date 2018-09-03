Gray Earns First MVFC Award of the Year

ST. LOUIS – University of South Dakota senior linebacker Alex Gray was named the Missouri Valley Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Week following his performance Saturday against Kansas State, a game the Coyotes lost 26-24. Gray returned an interception 25 yards for a touchdown to push South Dakota’s lead over Kansas State to 24-12 just before halftime of Saturday’s game. It was his first collegiate touchdown. Gray also recovered a fumble with 50 seconds left that gave the Coyotes a chance at a game-tying field goal. He added two sacks including one in the red zone that forced a Kansas State field goal and led the Coyotes with six tackles.

(VALLEY-FOOTBALL.COM)