Grants awarded to Stanley County Schools

The Stanley County School District in Fort Pierre recently received two grants totalling $30-thousand.

Standing Butte Ranch managers Billy and Kate Salada donated $10-thousand to the Stanley County School District to support a variety of school-based organizations. The Saladas, who moved to South Dakota two years ago, manage one of the 19 ranches owned by philanthropist and CNN news network founder, Ted Turner. The monies received will be used for:

resurfacing a section of the elementary school playground ($4,000),

the Stanley County Clay Target League for students in grades 6-12 ($2,500)

student council ($1,000)

theater program ($1,000)

Stanley County School District FFA Chapter ($1,500)

In addition, the Ted Turner Foundation awarded the Stanley County School District a $20-thousand grant that will be used to build and furnish a hydroponic greenhouse operation in the school’s agriculture department under the supervision and direction of agriculture instructor, Wyatt Johnson. Plans are underway to build the greenhouse which will be used to educate students in grades 6-12.

The Stanley County Youth Promoting Environmental Sustainability board of directors, made up of students, was instrumental in selecting the project funded. SCYPES is dedicated to supporting environmentally sustainable projects. Ultimately it is the goal of the organization to use the greenhouse as a resource in the education of Stanley County students.

Photo: The Saladas presented the check to the district and pictured are student recipients who represent membership in the activities and clubs that will benefit from their generosity. Pictured back row, l-r: Colton Ramsey, Maria Cota, Cale Meiners, Ryan Habeck, Logan Kennedy, Ella Hand, Emma Cowan and Jayda Tibbs. Front row-l-r: TJ Drageset receiving the check from Kate and Billy Salada.