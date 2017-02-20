Grants Available for Tree Planting

PIERRE, S.D.- The South Dakota Department of Agriculture (SDDA) has grant funds available to communities that lost trees during storm events.

Communities must use the grants to purchase or plant trees.

“Some communities have struggled to replace trees lost during significant storm events that have occurred in recent years,” Rachel Ormseth, SDDA community forestry coordinator, says. “This program will help communities to replace those trees and does not restrict them with a $1,000 limit on tree planting.”

Applications for the storm tree replacement grant funds can be found at the Department of Agriculture, Resource Conservation & Forestry Division website http://sdda.sd.gov/conservation-forestry/. “Communities that apply for the grants should specify in their application when the storm event occurred that caused the tree loss.” Questions regarding the grants can be directed to 605-773-3623 or SDRCF@state.sd.us . The application deadline is March 17, 2017.