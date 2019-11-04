Grant Gormley 1947 – 2019

PIERRE, SD – Grant Gormley, 72, of Pierre, died October 30, 2019, at Dougherty Hospice House in Sioux Falls, SD.

Grant Edward Gormley, son of Robert Gormley and Mary Tempel Gormley, was born in LaCrosse, WI, April 21, 1947, where his father attended LaCrosse State Teachers’ College. From LaCrosse, the family moved to Racine, WI, and in 1951, to Choteau, MT, where his father served as a teacher, principal, and then school district superintendent. In his youth Grant was active in sports. His favorite was baseball, and he spent many hours practicing as pitcher for the Choteau Legion baseball team. Milwaukee Braves pitcher Warren Spahn became his life-long hero. Other activities included lawn mowing, lifeguarding at the Choteau Lions Pool and working at Rex’s Grocery. As a Boy Scout, Grant attained the rank of Eagle Scout. He graduated from Choteau High School in 1965 and received a BA in Economics from the University of Chicago (1969), MS in Education, University of Wisconsin (1970), and Juris Doctor, University of Montana (1975). He taught at high schools in West Saint Paul and Duluth, MN, and later at the University of Sioux Falls and at Capitol University Center in Pierre.

In 1972 Grant married Anne McQuillen at Christ the King Church in Sioux Falls. After living in Missoula, MT, and Sioux Falls, SD, the couple moved to Pierre, SD, in 1977, where Grant worked as attorney for the SD Department of Legislative Audit. Their children Joseph Patrick and Ellen Elizabeth were born in Pierre in 1979 and 1981. In 1980 Grant joined the Office of the SD Attorney General. He moved to the Governor’s Office in 1987, where he served Governors George S. Mickelson and Walter Dale Miller. He served briefly as Secretary of the SD Department of Labor. In 1995 Grant returned to the Attorney General’s Office and worked there until retiring in 2006. During his legal career he especially enjoyed participating in oral arguments before the SD Supreme Court. In retirement, Grant followed his dream of attending Atlanta Braves Spring Training baseball games in Florida. His greatest joy was daily phone visits with his children and three grandchildren. He was a member of Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Church and of the Knights of Columbus.

Grant was preceded in death by his parents, by his aunt Helen Hodges and uncles Ed, John, Bert and Ben Tempel. He is survived by Anne, his wife of 47 years, his son Joe of Sioux Falls and daughter Ellen (Jesse) Hopper of Watertown, SD, grandchildren Evelyn Grace, Georgianna Lucile and Jonah Eugene Hopper, his sister Gwen (Joe) Brott of Deer Lodge, MT, uncle Bill (Marcia)Tempel of Colfax, WA, aunts Elvina Tempel of Joplin, MT, Ann Tempel of Radium Springs, NM, and Lorraine Tempel of Kalispell, MT, sisters-in-law Kathleen (Tom, Sr.) Walsh and Mary McQuillen of Sioux Falls, Ellen (Greg) Cooch of Climbing Hill, IA, brother-in-law John McQuillen of Deadwood, SD, nephews Lukas (Gina) Brott, Isaak (Jenna) Brott, Tom, Jr. (Jennifer) Walsh and Joe (Criscel) Cooch, nieces Katherine (Dino) Musielewicz, Molly (Adam) Christianson, Katie (Matt) Meert, Ellen (Neil) Stoll and Catherine (Justin) Allen. Survivors also include numerous Tempel Family cousins.

Visitation will be held at Isburg Funeral Chapel in Pierre at 5:00 pm Friday, November 8, followed by a prayer service at 6:00 pm. Funeral will be at Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Church at 10:00 am on Saturday, November 9. Memorials will be directed to the St. Mary’s Hospital Foundation, the Choteau, MT, Lions Club Swimming Pool, or a charity of the donor’s choice. Online condolences may be written at: www.isburgfuneralchapels.com