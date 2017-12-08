Grandparent Scam Continues to Target South Dakota Seniors

The South Dakota Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Office has received eight reports in two days from people being hit with the grandparent scam. The Consumer Protection office has confirmed three individuals have given cash ranging in amount from $17-thousand to $145-thousand.

The scam begins with a telephone call from someone claiming to be a grandchild or other family member and requests money for a critical situation such as legal proceedings, theft of their personal belongings or medical conditions.

Attorney General Marty Jackley says consumers need to be aware that the scammers are getting better at targeting victims through the use of the internet and social media. He says some calls have multiple scammers on the line impersonating the “grandchild’s” attorney. The current reports involve the victims sending cash, wrapped in paper, and sent via a shipping company. Scammers also know that the weather is colder and more likely to find seniors at home.

Tips to avoid becoming a victim:

Ask several personal questions including something that only a grandchild would be able to answer like a nickname, name of a family pet or special family tradition. This will help determine if this is a fraud or not.

Independently contact the grandchild or parent of the grandchild the scam artist is claiming to be at a known phone number.

Do not fill in the blanks for the caller. If the caller says, “This is your granddaughter,” ask “which one?” or “where are you calling from?” The caller is looking for answers that will assist them in the scam.

Be cautious if the caller asks you to not tell anyone else, like the parents, because he or she will get in trouble. It is all part of the scam.

If you believe the call is fraudulent then contact your local law enforcement agency. Those who have already sent money should contact the Consumer Protection Division at 1-800-300-1986 or by email at consumerhelp@state.sd.us.