Grand Slams Help Post 8 To Two More Wins

BRANDON – Big innings punctuated by grand slams helped Post 8 to two more wins on Tuesday. Post 8 scored six runs in the bottom of the sixth to rally past Yankton 6-1, then broke open a tight game with a five-fun fifth inning in an 8-1 triumph over Sioux Falls East.

Against Yankton, Post 8 trailed 1-0 after five and a half innings, but stormed ahead in the last of the sixth. After an error scored the tying run, Andy Gordon’s RBI double put Post 8 ahead for good. Three batters later, a Matt Lusk grand slam to left field capped the big inning. Meanwhile, Jack Van Camp was brilliant on the mound, striking out 14 in a complete-game three-hitter.

A run-scoring wild pitch gave Post 8 a 2-1 lead in the fourth against Sioux Falls East. In the fifth, an error gave Post 8 a third run before Van Camp hit a grand slam to right to increase the lead to 7-1. Grey Zabel drove in two runs and was the winning pitcher, striking out eight and allowing only two hits in five innings. Cobey Carr struck out three in two scoreless and hitless innings.

Post 8 now has five straight wins and 11 wins in their last 12 games and are 12-4. They will host Mandan in a 5:30 Wednesday doubleheader at Hyde Stadium.