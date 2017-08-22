Grand Jury Indicts Five in SD on Marijuana, Meth Charges

MOBRIDGE SD – Five people were indicted on drug charges by a Walworth County Grand Jury on August 7th.

Mobridge Police Chief Shawn Madison stated the arrests are extremely troubling as they are not only for distribution, but distribution to juveniles ranging from 13 to 18 years old.

Jordan Seth Whirlwind 18, Mobridge faces 3 counts involving marijuana, distribution to a minor class 5 and 6 felony , Randolph Frank Brave Bull 28, Mobridge distribution of Meth a class 4 felony and distribution of marijuana to a minor class 5 felony, Jo Sarah Miner 28, Mobridge and Wynter Kasia Karima 22, Mobridge both charged with conspiracy to distribute meth a Class 5 felony and Dustin Swimmer 31, Wakpala for distribution of meth class 4 felony.

No word on a set court date for those that have been charged.