Grain bin drying sunflower seeds catches fire west of Blunt

A grain bin drying sunflower seeds caught on fire last night (Thurs.) at the Colson Farms bin site just north of the intersection of Highways 14 and 83 west of Blunt.

When the Blunt Volunteer Fire Department arrived around 7:30pm, flames were showing out of the top of the bin. They were able to extinguish the fire fairly quickly, but it took hours to get the smoldering sunflowers out of the bin.

The Onida and Pierre Rural volunteer fire departments provided mutual aid. No injuries have been reported.