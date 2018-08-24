Grain Bin at CHS in Philip Shows Weakness; Grain Being Emptied to Allow Review of Structure

PHILIP, SD (KBHB)– A C.H.S. grain bin in Philip had to be emptied of its grain today (Fri.) after workers noticed some structural integrity with a bin when they were filling it.

Spokesman Milt Hancock says they stopped filling it and decided the best course of action was to have officials keep people away from the bin so they could make sure it wasn’t coming down.

He says they will slowly empty the grain from the bin, so they can check the structural issue.

He says it’s an outside bin and not inside the elevator where there would be concern of a possible explosion.