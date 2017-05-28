Govs/Lady Govs Struggle at State Track and Field Meet

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The Pierre Lady Governor Track and Field team scored 16 points and finished a disappointing 14th Saturday as the State High School Track and Field meet wrapped up in Sioux Falls. The highlight of the meet for the Lady Govs was Sophie Bullards third place finish in the pole vault and Addy Eisenbeisz just missing out on the High Jump title. Bullard vaulted 10-06 and in the process set a new Pierre girls pole vault school record breaking the old mark she set earlier this season. Eisenbeisz just missed out on a state championship in the high jump finishing second with jump of 5-07 losing out to Carly Haring of Mitchell who also cleared 5-07 but won the title as she reached that height before Eienbeisz The Governor boys didn’t fare much better scoring just 15 points and finishing 14th in the 17 team meet. For all of the results from the State High School Track and field meet log on the South Dakota High School Activities Association website www.sdhsaa.com.