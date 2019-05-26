Govs Wrap Up State High School Track Meet With Place Winners

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The High School sports season wrapped up on Saturday as the State High school Track and Field meet wrapped up in Sioux Falls. The Pierre Governor got points from Pul Adam who finished second in the Long Jump with a leap of 21-10.25 and Tucker Berens in the 400 meter dash with an 8th place finish in a time of 52:67. Both Adam and Berens were two time place finishers for the Governors. For the Lady Governors, 7th grader Isabella Jackley finished 6th in the 400 meter dash in a time of 1:00.31. Jackley also placed 7th in the 200 meters in a time of 26.76. And the Lady Gov 4×400 meter relay team had an 8th place finish as Jackley anchored that effort in a time of 4:13.48. That relay team consisted of Autumn Iverson, Addy Smith, Emily Mikkelsen, and Isabella Jackley. Jackley became the youngest athlete from Pierre to place in a State Meet.