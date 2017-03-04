Govs Win District Title In Thrilling Comeback

HURON, S.D. – The Pierre Governor basketball team won their third straight District 3AA basketball tournament championship on Friday with a come from behind 56-52 win over Huron at the Huron Arena. The Governors trailed by 11 late in the third quarter but battled back and took a 53-52 lead with 50 seconds remaining in regulation on a Brad Dean 3-pointer that the Govs would not surrender. Freshman Garrett Stout hit two free throws with 4.1 seconds remaining to put Pierre in the State Class AA boys basketball tournament in Rapid City in two weeks. Dean led the Govs with 23 points while Peyton Zabel added 16 and 9 rebounds. Huron had 3 double figure scorers led by Hyland Heinz with 13. The Governors won their 4th District 3AA title in the last 5 years and their 5th since 2006, the second year for head coach Terry Becker. Pierre now awaits to find out who their first round opponent will be in the State AA and will enter the tournament seeded anywhere from 5th to 7th. Huron, which beat the Governors twice during the regular season, will host Rapid City Central in a Region 2AA Play In game Tuesday and can still qualify for the State AA.