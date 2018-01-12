Govs Win at Home

PIERRE, S.D. – The Pierre Governor basketball team won their 2nd game of the year and the first time on the home floor when they downed Brookings 58-45 Friday night at Riggs High gym. The game was tied at 26 after Brookings ended the first half on a 12-2 run but the Governors regained control in the third quarter to take a 6m point lead and then outscored Brookings 15-8 in the final quarter for the win. Peyton Zabel led the Governors with 26 points and had double digit rebounds. Matt Maxfield added 12 points as the Govs improved to 2 and 7 o the season. Drew Cole led Brookings with 13 points as the Bobcats fell to 2 and 5 on the season. Pierre travels to Sturgis on Thursday and then to Watertown on Friday for their next action.