Govs Win at Buzzer

PIERRE, S.D. – The Pierre Governors hit a shot at the buzzer to slip past Aberdeen Central 65-63 Friday night in Pierre. The Governors were led in scoring by Peyton Zabel who score 24 points. Brad Dean added 21 and Same Edman 13 as Pierre improved to 5-5 on the season. The Governors led most of the way but Aberdeen had a 4 point lead midway through the 4th quarter before the Governors tied the game at 63 setting up the dramatic close to the game. Pierre is back in action later today when they travel to Brandon Valley for a 5 pm varsity tip off in a game that will be covered on RIVER 927-FM beginning at 4:30 pm.