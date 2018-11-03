Govs Win and Head Back to Dome

PIERRE, S.D. – The Pierre Governors used big plays and sustained possessions to down Brookings 40-7 in the semi finals of the Class 11AA football playoffs Friday night in Pierre. Garrett Stout scored on runs of 21, 80 and 65 yards as Pierre returns to the State Championship game for the firs \t time in school history. Maguire Raske scored on a 2 yard run while Jack Maher blocked a punt and recovered it in the end zone for other touchdowns. Mack Rath added a 28 yard field goal and the Governors closed out the scoring with a safety as Pierre improves to 9-2mon the season and will play Huron for the State 11AA championship Friday night at 7:30 pm. Huron won at Yankton 28-23 and will be playing in the title game for the first time in over 25 years.

Fans are reminded that Championship game tickets will go on sale Monday Morning at the Athletic Directors office at Rigs High School.