Govs Top Rated Class A Wrestling Team

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The Pierre Governor wrestling team continues to hold down the top spot in the weekly Dakota Grappler website Class A high school wrestling ratings. The Governors have a 60 point lead over new number 2 Rapid City Central. Sturgis remains rated third and last week’s number 1, Aberdeen Central, fell two spots to 4th. Rapid City Stevens and Watertown is tied for 5th in the ratings to round out the top 5. Individually, the Governors still have 4 wrestlers rated number 1 in the ratings. Lincoln Turman continues to top the 113 lb. weight class while Michael Lush holds down the top spot at 132 lbs. Aric Willams is top rated at 145 and Spencer Sarringer is the number 1 rated wrestler at 195 lbs. Jack Van Camp is rated 6th at 106. William Turman has moved into the number 2 spot at 120. Austin Senger is number 2 at 138 and Lucas Stoltenberg is rated 5th at 182. Levi Stoltenberg is 4th at 220 and Ty Paulsen is rated 7th at 285.