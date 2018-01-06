  • Home > 
  • Sports > 
  • Govs Struggle in Loss o RC Central

Govs Struggle in Loss o RC Central

January 6, 2018
By: Rod Fisher

 

PIERRE, S.D. – For a second straight game turnovers plagued the Pierre Governor basketball team as Rapid City Stevens broke a relatively close game open in the fourth quarter to record a 57-37 win Saturday at Riggs High Gym. The Governors committed 28 turnovers in the game as they fell to 1 and 6 on the season. Dylan Hay led a trio of double figure scorers with 16 points to lead the Cobblers. Peyton Zabel led the Governors with 15 points and 16 rebounds for a double double. Pierre will host Brandon Valley Thursday for their next game.


Comment Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in the comments section of DakotaRadioGroup.com are solely those of the comment author and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions held by DakotaRadioGroup.com.

Comments are closed.


Multimedia