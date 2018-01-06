Govs Struggle in Loss o RC Central

PIERRE, S.D. – For a second straight game turnovers plagued the Pierre Governor basketball team as Rapid City Stevens broke a relatively close game open in the fourth quarter to record a 57-37 win Saturday at Riggs High Gym. The Governors committed 28 turnovers in the game as they fell to 1 and 6 on the season. Dylan Hay led a trio of double figure scorers with 16 points to lead the Cobblers. Peyton Zabel led the Governors with 15 points and 16 rebounds for a double double. Pierre will host Brandon Valley Thursday for their next game.