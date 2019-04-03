Govs, Stanley County and Others Open Outdoor Track Season

PIERRE, S.D. – The Pierre Governor and Lady Governor track and field teams competed in their first outdoor meet of the season on Tuesday when they host the Bob Judson Invitational. Aberdeen Central was the only other ESD school in attendance. Stanley County, Sully Butttes, Potter County and Lyman also competed. The Governors had a number of 2nd place finishes on the day and Frank Becker was a winner on the track with the boys 4×400 relay along with Justin Dowling, Tucker Behrens and Paul Adam winning in a time of 3:40.61. Paul Adam won the Long Jump with a leap of 19-07.5 and he took the High Jump clearing 6-04. Jack Maher won the Shot Put with a toss of 50-03. Micah Moser of the Lady Govs won the Pole Vault with a vault of 9-06. Emry Heiss won the Triple Jump with a leap of 31.08.50. Mack Rath was the only double winner on the day for Lady Govs as she won the girls Shot Put with a toss of 38-08 and tossed the Discus 123-04. The Governors and Lady Governors will travel to Huron to compete in the Huron Invitational on Friday. Complete results are listed on the link below.

bob judson results -2019