Govs Soccer Loses Openers

BRANDON, S.D. – Neither the Pierre Governors boys or girls soccer team’s could muster any offense as they were both shutout by Brandon Valley in the high school openers for both teams on Friday in Brandon. The Governor boys opened the day on the short end of a 1-0 score to the Lynx. Governor head coach Matt DeBoer said his team make 1 mistake in the 5th minute of the first half and Brandon Valley took advantage and scored the games only goal. The Governors had several chances late in the game but could not find the net. The defending state champion Governor Girls squad also got shutout as Brandon Valley scored twice in a 2-0 victory over Pierre. The Governor boys and girls will have their home opener on Tuesday when they host Spearfish at the Pierre Indian Learning Center soccer fields. The girls game begins at 4 pm and the boys varsity contest will play at 6 pm.

-0-

Neither of the Pierre JV teams won their games in their openers as Brandon Valley won the girls JV game by a 4-1 verdict with Brandon Valley and the Governor boys and Brandon Valley tied at 2-2.