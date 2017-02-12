Govs Share ESD Wrestling Title

HARRISBURG, S.D. – The Pierre Governor wrestling team won a share of the ESD Wrestling regular season title on Friday as they recorded a 61-9 win over Harriburg. The Governors won 8 matches by pin as they wrapped up their regular season. The Governors will wrestle on Saturday at the Region 3A meet in Mitchell. Coverage of the meet will be carried on KGFX 1060/100.7 throughout the day.
|Weight
|Summary
|HARR
|PIER
|106
|Jack Van Camp (Pierre) over Jagger Gribble (Harrisburg) (Fall 1:25)
|0
|6
|113
|Jace Bench-Bresher (Pierre) over Ryan Hirschkorn (Harrisburg) (Dec 10-3)
|0
|3
|120
|Lincoln Turman (Pierre) over Dylan Hage (Harrisburg) (Fall 1:59)
|0
|6
|126
|William Turman (Pierre) over Jacob Hanssen (Harrisburg) (Dec 2-0)
|0
|3
|132
|Michael Lusk (Pierre) over Taylor Dalen (Harrisburg) (Fall 5:28)
|0
|6
|138
|Austin Senger (Pierre) over Nolan Hoback (Harrisburg) (MD 14-5)
|0
|4
|145
|Aric Williams (Pierre) over Quinton Abrahamson (Harrisburg) (Fall 0:54)
|0
|6
|152
|Maguire Raske (Pierre) over Ryan Meyer (Harrisburg) (Dec 4-1)
|0
|3
|160
|Nick Schirado (Harrisburg) over Garrett Leesman (Pierre) (Fall 5:11)
|6
|0
|170
|Cade Bruggeman (Harrisburg) over Gage Gehring (Pierre) (Dec 7-2)
|3
|0
|182
|Lucas Stoltenburg (Pierre) over Ethan Kanable (Harrisburg) (Fall 1:06)
|0
|6
|195
|Spencer Sarringar (Pierre) over Logan Warzecha (Harrisburg) (Fall 2:25)
|0
|6
|220
|Levi Stoltenburg (Pierre) over Unknown (For.)
|0
|6
|285
|Ty Paulsen (Pierre) over Parker Poppe (Harrisburg) (Fall 2:30)
|0
|6
|Team Score:
|9
|61
