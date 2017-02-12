Govs Share ESD Wrestling Title

  • Home > 
February 12, 2017
By: Rod Fisher (trackwrestling.com)

 

 

HARRISBURG, S.D. – The Pierre Governor wrestling team won a share of the ESD Wrestling regular season title on Friday as they recorded a 61-9 win over Harriburg.  The Governors won 8 matches by pin as they wrapped up their regular season.  The Governors will wrestle on Saturday at the Region 3A meet in Mitchell.  Coverage of the meet will be carried on KGFX 1060/100.7 throughout the day.

 

Weight Summary HARR PIER
106 Jack Van Camp (Pierre)   over Jagger Gribble   (Harrisburg) (Fall 1:25) 0 6
113 Jace Bench-Bresher   (Pierre) over Ryan Hirschkorn   (Harrisburg) (Dec 10-3) 0 3
120 Lincoln Turman (Pierre)   over Dylan Hage (Harrisburg)   (Fall 1:59) 0 6
126 William Turman (Pierre)   over Jacob Hanssen   (Harrisburg) (Dec 2-0) 0 3
132 Michael Lusk (Pierre)   over Taylor Dalen (Harrisburg)   (Fall 5:28) 0 6
138 Austin Senger (Pierre)   over Nolan Hoback (Harrisburg)   (MD 14-5) 0 4
145 Aric Williams (Pierre)   over Quinton Abrahamson (Harrisburg) (Fall 0:54) 0 6
152 Maguire Raske (Pierre)   over Ryan Meyer (Harrisburg)   (Dec 4-1) 0 3
160 Nick Schirado (Harrisburg) over Garrett Leesman (Pierre)   (Fall 5:11) 6 0
170 Cade Bruggeman   (Harrisburg) over Gage Gehring (Pierre)   (Dec 7-2) 3 0
182 Lucas Stoltenburg   (Pierre) over Ethan Kanable   (Harrisburg) (Fall 1:06) 0 6
195 Spencer Sarringar   (Pierre) over Logan Warzecha   (Harrisburg) (Fall 2:25) 0 6
220 Levi Stoltenburg (Pierre)   over Unknown (For.) 0 6
285 Ty Paulsen (Pierre) over Parker Poppe (Harrisburg)   (Fall 2:30) 0 6
Team Score: 9 61

