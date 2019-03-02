Govs Season Ends in Yankton

PIERRE, S.D. – The Pierre Governors basketball season ended on Saturday in Yankton where the Bucks clobbered the Govs 74-33 in the SoDak 16 playoff. The Bucks scored the first 12 points of the game and never looked back as they led by 19 at the half and increased it throughout the second half. 4 Governors scored 6npoints apiece while Yankton had 3 players score double figures. The Governors ended their season with a 5 and 15 mark but return everybody but 2 players for next year.