Govs Season Comes to an End

RAPID CITY, S.D. – The Pierre Governors stayed with Rapid City Stevens for most of 3 quarters but the Raiders pulled away in the 4th quarter to down the Governor 60-45 in the Round of 16 elimination playoff game Saturday night in Rapid City. The Govs trailed 38-34 late in the third but that was a close they would get as Stevens pulled away to a 8 point lead after 3 and led by as many as 18 in the 4th quarter. Cooper Bowman led the Raiders with 24 points. Peyton Zabel, playing his final game in a Governor uniform led Pierre with 15 points. The Governors end their season with a 6 and 15 record. Rapid City Stevens will be the number 1 seed in the State Class AA boys basketball tournament in two weeks.