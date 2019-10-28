Govs Run At State Cross Country Meet Held Saturday

HURON, S.D. – The South Dakota High School Cross Country Meet was run on Saturday in Huron at the Broadland Creek Golf Course. The Class AA girls meet saw Jessica Lutmer have the best finish crossing the finish line in 31st place with a time of 20:30.8. Megan Odekoven was 48th and the second best Gov finish on the day in a time of 20:56.49. The Governors finished 11th in the team standings with a score of 314. Sioux Falls Lincoln won the team title. In the Class AA Boys race, The Governor finished 12th in the team standings with a 347 team score. Sioux Falls Lincoln also was the boys team title. Blake Judson had the best finish for the Governors with a time of 17:57.71 crossing the finish line 50th. Hayden Shaffer was 51st and the second best time for the Governors at 18:00.51. For complete results log onto www.sdpb.org.